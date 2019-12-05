Nova Scotia Provincial Government Requests Citizens’ Input on Whether or Not Adoption Records Should Be More Accessible

From the Nova Scotia Provincial Government web site at https://novascotia.ca/adoption-records-consultation/:

“We’re looking at how information from adoption records is shared. This is a sensitive and personal matter to people impacted by adoption, and we want to have a full discussion with Nova Scotians.

“We want to hear from all people involved in adoption — adopted persons, birth parents and adoptive parents, as well as family members and anyone with an interest in this issue.”

Details, including instructions on how to participate in the discussions as well as a downloadable discussion paper, may be found at: https://novascotia.ca/adoption-records-consultation/.

The CBC also lists dates and times for in-person meetings at http://bit.ly/2RmwmY7 while The Chronicle Herald has a related story at http://bit.ly/2PmHZMe.

My thanks to newsletter reader Leland Harvie for telling me about this story.