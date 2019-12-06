New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

United Kingdom Deaths 2007-2017

Over 2.7 million new additions from across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Isle of Man have been added to the collection. These transcripts, provided by Wilmington Millennium, will provide you with the individual’s name, date of death, and location of death.

UK Electoral Registers & Companies House Directors 2002-2019

Over 981,000 new additions are now available to search. This collection enables you to search registers of UK directors whose companies are registered with Companies House along with the UK’s electoral registers beginning from 2002.

Cornwall Burials

Explore your Cornish roots with over 76,000 new additions covering 57 assorted parishes across the county. See our parish list for more information. Each transcript will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, death year, burial date and burial place. Some records may also include relative’s names.

New York, Marriage Index Cards (Force-Vorce Family) Browse

Browse through this unique set of marriage records published in partnership with the New York Genealogical & Biographical Society. The marriage index is focused on the Force-Vorce family name and includes names, event dates and generation numbers.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 88,734 brand new pages including a trio of new Scottish titles and updates to eight of our existing titles. First up, we have added the Kilmarnock Herald and North Ayrshire Gazette, a weekly local newspaper published every Friday in the historic burgh of Kilmarnock. We have also added the North Briton. Published in Edinburgh every Wednesday and Saturday, this title is not to be confused with eighteenth century title The North Briton, which was a voraciously anti-Scottish publication associated with radical politician John Wilkes.

Rounding off this week’s Scottish trio is the Northern Chronicle and General Advertiser, published in Inverness every Wednesday.