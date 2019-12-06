The Genealogy Boom has Hit a Roadblock with Recently-Announced USCIS Fee Increases

· December 6, 2019 · Legal Affairs · One Comment

I wrote about this ridiculous proposed fee increase 3 weeks ago at http://bit.ly/2qwE5rE. However, a new article by Sydney Trent published yesterday in the Washington Post adds more details about the fee increase and describes a grass-roots effort to persuade the agency, now under the leadership of acting deputy homeland security secretary Ken Cuccinelli, to withdraw the fee hikes before the window for public comment closes on Dec. 16.

In short, YOU and thousands of other genealogists need to take action now to voice your opinion of these outrageous fee increases.

You can read the new article by Sydney Trent at https://wapo.st/33ZkjT8.

The public campaign to persuade the agency to withdraw the fee hikes may be found at: https://www.recordsnotrevenue.com/.

Paul Roberts December 6, 2019 at 1:57 pm

Image the whole database and let people find the information for themselves. If it need manual indexing it means the government likes to do manual searches so has to pass on the worker’s salary on to us.

