New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 December 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
New, free, historical records were added to FamilySearch.org from American Samoa, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Venezuela and the United States. Over 800,000 records were added from the Cape Province of Africa (1895-1972.)
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|3,550
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|8,512
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|7,707
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|79,631
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|151,856
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|599
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers
|52,367
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|51,159
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|2,587
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867-1921
|3,633
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, James Alexander Henderson, The Belfast and Province of Ulster Directory for 1856
|37,363
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac & Official Directory 1868
|103,355
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837
|175,575
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944
|100
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|1,644
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000
|34,402
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000
|53,855
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|New Zealand
|New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843-1998
|637
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|26,959
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|1,394
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|23,227
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|1,494
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|193,495
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|714
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|818,292
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s
|168,372
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|8,206
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929
|96,713
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|24,094
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|28,946
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960
|202
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|85,716
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970
|2,336
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|133,660
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|85,840
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|14,132
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962
|18,187
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913
|1,121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933
|23
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|109,788
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
