New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 December 2019

· December 9, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

New, free, historical records were added to FamilySearch.org  from American Samoa, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Venezuela and the United States. Over 800,000 records were added from the Cape Province of Africa (1895-1972.)

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 3,550 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 8,512 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 7,707 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 79,631 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 151,856 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 599 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers 52,367 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 51,159 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 2,587 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867-1921 3,633 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, James Alexander Henderson, The Belfast and Province of Ulster Directory for 1856 37,363 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac & Official Directory 1868 103,355 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837 175,575 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944 100 0 New indexed records collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 1,644 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000 34,402 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000 53,855 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
New Zealand New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843-1998 637 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999 26,959 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 1,394 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 23,227 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 1,494 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998 193,495 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 714 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 818,292 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s 168,372 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 8,206 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929 96,713 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 24,094 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 28,946 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960 202 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 85,716 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970 2,336 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 133,660 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 85,840 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 14,132 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962 18,187 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 1,121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933 23 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 109,788 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

