Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) Use Boolean Logic to Improve Your Search Results

The Genealogy Boom has Hit a Roadblock with Recently-Announced USCIS Fee Increases

Family History Hosting Announces a GEDCOM Assessment Tool

Reclaim the Records Publishes the Mississippi Death Index (1912-1943)

Chinese Scientists are Working on a Way to Create an Image of a Person’s Face from a Blood Sample

Why the Library (Usually) Doesn’t Want Your Used Books

New York City’s “Island of the Dead” to Become More Accessible

LDSGenealogy.com Created a Free Extensive U.S. Genealogy Directory to Help People Easily Locate the Available Genealogy Records for a Specific Town, County, or State

MyHeritage Reveals: Boris Johnson Is Related to Dr. Ursula von der Leyen, the New EU President

Nova Scotia Provincial Government Requests Citizens’ Input on Whether or Not Adoption Records Should Be More Accessible

Greek-Americans look to Preserve Historic Archive

Retrieval of Irish Archive Lost in 1922 Fire ‘Astounding’, Historian Says

New Records Added to MyHeritage in the Second Half of November

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 2 December 2019

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

OGS issues Call for Lecture Proposals for 2021 Annual Conference

Wayne County (Indiana) Genealogical Society Moves Into a New Home

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

