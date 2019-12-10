From the MyHeritage Blog (MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter):
We are delighted to announce a major addition to the MyHeritage DNA Health+Ancestry test — 9 new health reports that provide important insights to our users.
In May 2019, we launched the MyHeritage Health test, which offers new dimensions of genetic insight to enrich your life, enlighten you about your health, and help you make informed lifestyle choices. At launch, we promised to continue expanding the scope of the health reports, and the addition of these 9 new reports is the first of many updates that we intend to release in the future.
The 9 new reports include a polygenic risk score for evaluating genetic risk for high blood pressure, 3 reports that estimate genetic risk for developing a disease, and 5 carrier status reports that indicate if an individual is a carrier of a disease that may be passed from a couple to their children if both partners are carriers for the same condition.
The addition of the new reports brings the total number of health reports to 36, consisting of 4 unique polygenic risk scores (including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and female breast cancer), 14 reports on personal genetic risk for developing health conditions, and 18 carrier status reports.
You can read a lot more in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/12/9-new-reports-added-to-myheritage-health/
Recent Comments