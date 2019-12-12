How an Irish Airline Will Help You Find Your Ancestors

· December 12, 2019 · Travel · No Comments

Aer Lingus has announced a new “Discover Your Roots” trip package: a six-night excursion to the Emerald Isle intended to help folks with Irish blood create an Irish connection to their ancestry.

The package includes:

  • Round-trip economy class airfare to Dublin (DUB)
  • 2 nights in Dublin at the North Star Hotel, or similar
  • Admission to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
  • Admission to the Irish Family History Centre
  • 90-minute private consultation with a genealogy expert at The Irish Family History Centre
  • Manual, economy-sized car rental for 6 nights – upgrade to automatic or larger car available
  • Pick up Dublin City Centre, Drop off Dublin Airport
  • 6 nights in your choice of B&Bs throughout Ireland

Is this a good offer or will it be a productive one? I have no idea. However, you can check it out for yourself by starting at: http://bit.ly/34kl8X7.

