How an Irish Airline Will Help You Find Your Ancestors

Aer Lingus has announced a new “Discover Your Roots” trip package: a six-night excursion to the Emerald Isle intended to help folks with Irish blood create an Irish connection to their ancestry.
The package includes:
- Round-trip economy class airfare to Dublin (DUB)
- 2 nights in Dublin at the North Star Hotel, or similar
- Admission to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
- Admission to the Irish Family History Centre
- 90-minute private consultation with a genealogy expert at The Irish Family History Centre
- Manual, economy-sized car rental for 6 nights – upgrade to automatic or larger car available
- Pick up Dublin City Centre, Drop off Dublin Airport
- 6 nights in your choice of B&Bs throughout Ireland
Is this a good offer or will it be a productive one? I have no idea. However, you can check it out for yourself by starting at: http://bit.ly/34kl8X7.
