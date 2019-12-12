New Owner of GEDmatch Vows to Protect Users From Search Warrants

A few days ago, I wrote about the purchase of GEDmatch by Verogen. (See http://bit.ly/2EdtQvC for my earlier article.) The purchase has created quite a bit of controversy.

GEDmatch has been a free web service, owned and operated by two genealogy enthusiasts. However, the new owners are a business that undoubtedly hopes to make a profit. Verogen probably will introduce fees to access GEDmatch. Privacy experts also worry about how people’s genetic data might ensnare them in future legal problems involving genetic phishing attacks and other uses by hackers who access the GEDmatch database for purposes other than genealogy or for crime solving.

The new owners of GEDmatch have vowed to protect users’ privacy by fighting against police search warrants. Verogen announced this week that it would ensure ongoing privacy protections remain in place.

The terms of service will not change, with respect to the use, purposes and processing of user data, Verogen CEO Brett Williams said in a statement. “We are steadfast in our commitment to protecting users’ privacy and will fight any future attempts to access data of those who have not opted in.”

You can read more in an article by Julia Jacobo In the ABC7Chicago web site at: https://abc7.ws/2YF8rEO.

