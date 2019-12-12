This Week Only: DNA Uploads to MyHeritage Are Completely Free Forever

The following announcement was first posted to the MyHeritage Blog:
These days there are many people who have tested their DNA and are looking for a safe, free, and law-enforcement-free service where they can upload their DNA data and receive DNA matches.
We have excellent news for all these people: this week only, until midnight of December 18, 2019, you can upload your DNA data to MyHeritage and receive all advanced DNA features for free, forever! MyHeritage is known for its strict policy to prohibit law enforcement use of the DNA database, making it the ideal home for users concerned about the privacy of the genetic data of themselves and their family members.
If you’ve done a DNA test before on another service, uploading your DNA data to MyHeritage can help you break down genealogical brick walls and discover new relatives.
Upload your data to MyHeritage now
Users who upload DNA data this week (December 11-18 2019) will be granted access to all advanced DNA features for free, for this DNA data, saving the need for the usual $29 unlock fee per kit, now and in the future!
Why upload to MyHeritage
- Huge global user base of more than 3.5 million people
- The best service worldwide for European DNA matches
- Advanced and innovative DNA tools Including Chromosome Browser, AutoClusters, Theory of Family Relativity™ and much more
- DNA data uploaded to MyHeritage is completely private and secure. Only you can see the DNA data you upload.
- MyHeritage will never sell data to insurance companies, and we have a strict policy prohibiting the use of our DNA services by law enforcement agencies.
What the limited-time offer includes
If you take advantage of this offer and upload your raw DNA data this week, in addition to the basic DNA features such as receiving, exporting, and contacting DNA Matches and viewing shared ancestral surnames, you’ll be able to access the following features absolutely free, not just this week but also in the future:
- Ethnicity Estimate
- Chromosome Browser
- View family trees and pedigree charts of your DNA Matches
- Shared DNA Matches
- Shared ethnicities
- Shared ancestral places
- AutoClusters
- Theory of Family Relativity™
How to upload your DNA data
You can find instructions for exporting your data from another service and uploading it to MyHeritage on our DNA upload page.
We support DNA files from Ancestry, Family Tree DNA’s Family Finder, 23andMe (all versions, including v5).
Millions of people have found new family members through MyHeritage. See this story about Rae Robinson, who had been searching for her paternal family for 31 years, trying many DNA testing services, until an upload to MyHeritage cracked the case.
So what are you waiting for? Upload your DNA data to MyHeritage now, while all the DNA features are free.
