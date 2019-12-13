New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Nearly 14,000 new records have been added to our collection of Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions. These new additions cover churches in Coxwold, Easingwold, Foston, Halifax, Haxby & Wigginton and Holtby as well as King Cross Methodist Cemetery.

Scotland, Renfrewshire Death & Burial Index

Find out when your ancestors died and where they were laid to rest with over 83,000 new records covering 25 locations across Renfrewshire. Some records may also include occupations, residences and even cause of death.

Scotland, Stirlingshire & Perthshire Burials 1755-2019

Did your ancestor die in Stirlingshire or Perthshire? Search this index of more than 83,000 burials covering the years 1755 to 2019. From the index, you may learn your ancestors’ birth year, death and burial dates, age at death and burial place.

PERiodical Source Index – Update

Thousands of new images from the Ontario Genealogical Society can be explored online. The PERiodical Source Index (PERSI) enables you to easily locate key information about people and places. It provides a simple way to access articles, photos, and other material you might not find using traditional search methods.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 103,570 new pages to The Archive, with an impressive 6 brand new titles joining our collection. In addition to these new titles, we have updates to 9 of our existing publications. In all, our new pages this week cover 120 years of history, and span the towns, cities and countryside of England, Scotland and Wales.

Our new titles include: