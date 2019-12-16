Georgia Civil War and Reconstruction Newspapers now Freely Available Online

As part of a $27,405.00 grant from the R. J. Taylor, Jr. Foundation, the Digital Library of Georgia has digitized over 100,000 pages of Georgia newspaper titles published from 1861 to 1877 from microfilm held by the Georgia Newspaper Project.

The project creates full-text searchable versions of the newspapers and presents them online for free in its Georgia Historic Newspapers database at gahistoricnewspapers.galileo.usg.edu in accordance with technical guidelines developed by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Library of Congress for the National Digital Newspaper Program.

You can read more in an article by Mandy Mastrovita in the blog of the Digital Library of Georgia at: https://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=7430.

