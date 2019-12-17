How to Convert PDF Files to Printable Booklets Using BookletCreator

Genealogists seem to read and/or collect books… lots of books. Books come from many sources but the places to always check first are Archive.org, Google Books, Project Gutenberg , and several other sources of FREE digital books. You might want to read my earlier article, Where to Download Thousands of Free eBooks, available at: https://blog.eogn.com/2017/11/27/where-to-download-thousands-of-free-ebooks.

I try to never print anything on paper. Instead, I normally read anything downloaded on a Kkindle or on most any computer that can run Kindle software, including laptop computers, desktop computers, tablet computers, iPads, Android tablets, and anything else with a good sized screen. However, I also recognize that many people prefer to read from good, old-fashioned paper. If you also prefer paper, you might want to download and install a simple software tool that lets you instantly turn any PDF document into a printable booklet.

Yes, you can print a PDF file directly without any additional softare but the available options are limited. However, BookletCreator allows you to perform several actions not available in most PDF viewers.

Quoting from an article by Shianne Edelmayer in the MakeUseOf web site:

“BookletCreator is an extremely simple tool that lets you turn a PDF to a booklet. If you’re one of those people who prefers to read documents in paper format, and you don’t have the budget for something like InDesign, then this is the program for you.

“Basically, BookletCreator reorders your pages in such a manner so that when the document is printed, it can easily be folded into a small book. No registration is required for the free trial. When you download the program, you simply have to complete these steps:

Upload your PDF Run BookletCreator Save the printable file to your computer Print the booklet out

“Thankfully, BookletCreator has both macOS and Windows versions, so you’re in luck no matter which platform you prefer. The developers also provide detailed, easy-to-follow instructions for BookletCreator that make it easy to get started.”

You can read Shianne Edelmayer’s step-by-step instructions at https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/bookletcreator-create-printable-booklet-pdf.

BookletCreator is available for both Windows and Macintosh at https://www.bookletcreator.com.

BookletCreator includes a free trial that you can use for a few days. However, if you decide to keep BookletCreator and to use it occasionally, you will need to purchase a license key for $19.95 (U.S.) at https://www.bookletcreator.com/order.