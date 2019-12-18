A Small Wisconsin Company Stored Thousands of People’s CDs, then Suddenly Vanished

This should be a warning to everyone, not just to genealogists. If you save old photos, CDs, vinyl records, videotapes, or most anything else, never store them IN JUST ONE LOCATION!

According to an article in The Verge web site:

“Last month, almost a million CDs stored in Wisconsin seemed to disappear. For years, thousands of people paid a Madison-based company, named Murfie, to rip, stream, and store their CDs, vinyl, and cassettes. But a few weeks ago, Murfie’s website went offline and nearly all communication from the company ceased. Now, customers fear their physical music collections may be lost forever.”

“I’m SO BURNED to the tune of THOUSANDS of dollars,” tweeted a customer. “They have my 100+ cd’s and $1000+ dollars,” tweeted another.

You can read the article by Dani Deah at http://bit.ly/35CCuj4.

Indeed, saving things ONLY in a warehouse or in one service in the cloud or in only one location is always high risk. Storing records only in one file storage service in the cloud is high risk. Then again, storing old photographs or records only in your own home is equally high disk because of possible fires, burst water pipes, tornados, hurricanes, and similar risks.

The cautious genealogist always stores multiple copies IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS. My suggestion is to store every digital item of value to you in at least two different locations in the cloud PLUS in your computer’s internal hard drive PLUS in an external hard drive plugged into your computer PLUS a copy at the office PLUS a copy at a relative’s house PLUS more locations, if possible.

If you do that, they won’t all be damaged or disappear at the same time. If one or two or even three copies are lost due to a disaster, you will still have additional copies that can be retrieved and stored again in new locations of your choosing.

Luckily, making digital copies and storing them in multiple locations is easy to do with today’s technology.

How valuable are your family photographs?