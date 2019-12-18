Appeal to Return Second World War Love Letters to Couple’s Descendants

A Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine reader is seeking the family of Robert and Margaret Raven to return their love letters. Can you help?

NOTE: Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine is published in England.

The following is a quote from the article in Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine:

The love letters of a Second World War airman and his future wife have been rediscovered over 70 years later.

Now at Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine, we’re hoping to give the couple’s descendants an extra Christmas present by reuniting them with the precious documents.

The correspondence between Robert Raven and Margaret Blyth was bought as a lot by Bob Sheridan, a Rutland [England] man interested in the history of the [United Kingdom’s] armed forces postal service and the postal marks on the letters.

But the letters revealed a moving story of lovers separated by wartime.

Bob and his friend Tracey Dene Powell researched Robert and Margaret in family history, immigration and Royal Air Force records, but have yet to find a living descendant to give the letters to.

“I know that if they were from my parents or grandparents, then I would treasure them forever,” Tracey told Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine.

You can read the full story by Rosemary Collins in the Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine web site at: http://bit.ly/35AyPm6.