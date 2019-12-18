Appeal to Return Second World War Love Letters to Couple’s Descendants

· December 18, 2019 · Current Affairs · No Comments

A Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine reader is seeking the family of Robert and Margaret Raven to return their love letters. Can you help?

NOTE: Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine is published in England.

The following is a quote from the article in Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine:

The love letters of a Second World War airman and his future wife have been rediscovered over 70 years later.

Now at Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine, we’re hoping to give the couple’s descendants an extra Christmas present by reuniting them with the precious documents.

The correspondence between Robert Raven and Margaret Blyth was bought as a lot by Bob Sheridan, a Rutland [England] man interested in the history of the [United Kingdom’s] armed forces postal service and the postal marks on the letters.

But the letters revealed a moving story of lovers separated by wartime.

Bob and his friend Tracey Dene Powell researched Robert and Margaret in family history, immigration and Royal Air Force records, but have yet to find a living descendant to give the letters to.

“I know that if they were from my parents or grandparents, then I would treasure them forever,” Tracey told Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine.

You can read the full story by Rosemary Collins in the Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine web site at: http://bit.ly/35AyPm6.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: