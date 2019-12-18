New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 16 December 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

This week, FamilySearch.org added newfree, historical records from American Samoa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, England, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, and the United States, including AL, GA, HI, LA, OH, SC, TN, TX, and VA. Over 1 million records were added from Peru’s Civil Registration (1805-2001.)

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 3,452 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Argentina Argentina, Salta, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1972 162,246 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 2,922 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 903 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 6 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 2,233 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 17,454 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 1,286 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Catholic Qualification & Convert Rolls, 1701-1845 52,060 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Memorial Record: World War I, 1914-1918 49,646 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944 341 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000 5,545 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 2,527,460 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 2,628 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 11,757 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005 1,017,724 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 426 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 501 0 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 1,807 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 2,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 1,574 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909 219,893 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909 38,662 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 31,779 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 56,038 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 957 0 Added images to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900 288,624 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926 3,269 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 2,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston U.S. Citizens Passenger Lists, 1919-1948 4,055 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, County Voter Registration Records, 1882-1895 21,793 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962 87 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 34,755 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849-1982 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933 4,195 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Passenger and Crew Lists of Vessels Arriving at Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vicinity, June 1948-January 1959 78,443 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 859,707 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866 59 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

