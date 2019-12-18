New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 16 December 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week, FamilySearch.org added new, free, historical records from American Samoa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, England, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, and the United States, including AL, GA, HI, LA, OH, SC, TN, TX, and VA. Over 1 million records were added from Peru’s Civil Registration (1805-2001.)
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|3,452
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Salta, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1972
|162,246
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|2,922
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|903
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|6
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|2,233
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|17,454
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|1,286
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Catholic Qualification & Convert Rolls, 1701-1845
|52,060
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Memorial Record: World War I, 1914-1918
|49,646
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944
|341
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000
|5,545
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|2,527,460
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|2,628
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|11,757
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|1,017,724
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|426
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|501
|0
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|1,807
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|364
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|2,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|1,574
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909
|219,893
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909
|38,662
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|31,779
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|56,038
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|957
|0
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900
|288,624
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926
|3,269
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|2,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston U.S. Citizens Passenger Lists, 1919-1948
|4,055
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, County Voter Registration Records, 1882-1895
|21,793
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962
|87
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962
|798
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913
|34,755
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849-1982
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933
|4,195
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Passenger and Crew Lists of Vessels Arriving at Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vicinity, June 1948-January 1959
|78,443
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|859,707
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866
|59
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
