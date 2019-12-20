A French-Canadian Christmas – Holiday Traditions from the Era of New France and Beyond

December 20, 2019

If you are researching your French-Canadian ancestry, you undoubtedly will want to read Kim Kujawski’s new article: A French-Canadian Christmas – Holiday Traditions from the Era of New France and Beyond.

The article’s introduction states:

“It’s that time of year… Christmas cards, decorations, Christmas trees, over-indulgence and, to the delight of some and the chagrin of others, non-stop holiday music everywhere. These “traditions” are all fairly recent. As a genealogist and history-geek, I’ve often thought about my French-Canadian ancestors and how they might have celebrated the Christmas holidays centuries ago. Did they come together with friends and family as we do? Or was Christmas mostly a religious holiday?”

Of course, I was interested in the article. After all, my family tree is 50% French-Canadian. (Thanks Mom!)

“The Return from Midnight Mass”, 1919 painting by J. Edmond Massicotte (BAnQ numérique)

The article focuses on family traditions during a series of evening festivities that lasted until the Feast of Kings, celebrated on January 6th (also called Three Kings’ Day or Epiphany). These were the “twelve days of Christmas”. Most of these traditions were common across French-Canadian groups: Québécois, Franco-Ontarians and Acadians.

I learned a lot by reading the article and suspect you will also want to read it if you enjoy French-Canadian heritage.

A French-Canadian Christmas – Holiday Traditions from the Era of New France and Beyond may be found in both French and in English in Kim Kujawski’s blog, The French-Canadian Genealogist, at: https://www.tfcg.ca/french-canadian-christmas-traditions.

While you are on that web site, take a look at Kim Kujawski’s other articles about French-Canadian genealogy! https://www.tfcg.ca/

