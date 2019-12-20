New UK Parish and US Tax Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Over 25,000 new records covering 25 parishes across the county have been added to our collection of Northumberland Baptisms. The amount of information in each record may vary, but most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, baptism date, baptism place and parents’ names.

Northumberland Baptisms consists of both parish registers and bishop’s transcripts created from material held by the Northumberland Record Office, Durham University Library, the Northumberland & Durham Family History Society and the College of Arms.

Over 28,000 new additions from 15 parishes are now available to search. Each transcript will reveal a combination of the birth years, residences, marriage date fathers’ names and witnesses’ names for both the bride and groom.

Search over 98,000 new records added from 3 parishes to uncover your Northumberland roots. These transcripts will reveal when your ancestor died, their age at death and where they were laid to rest. Some records may even include an image of the original document or include the names of next of kin.

As with our new Northumberland Baptisms and Marriages, each update parish has been highlighted in our Northumberland parish list.

More than a thousand new inscriptions from 7 burial sites across the county are also available to search. Memorial inscriptions are an excellent resource for family history. They include the full epitaph found on your ancestor’s burial monument and will often reveal important biographical details and the names of additional family members.

Did your ancestors live in Texas? Explore this collection of more than 4.5 million Texas county tax records from 1846 to 1910, find out the amount of land and personal property they owned. Each result includes both a transcript and an image of the original document.

Tax rolls provide information on the amount of land, personal property or livestock an individual owned. They will detail the amount paid in poll, county and state taxes. Although tax rolls do not explain family relationships, they can be used to determine when an individual came to a county, how long they resided there and when they then left the county or died.

This week we have added 103,488 new pages to our collection including two brand new titles. Both of this week’s new titles have a distinctly Celtic theme: with the first being the Leven Advertiser and Wemyss Gazette, a weekly title published in Leven, Fife, and the second being the South Wales Gazette. This latter title is another weekly publication, published out of Abertillery, and became known as the South Wales Gazette and Newport News from 1892.