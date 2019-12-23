Two significant historical record collections from Germany have been added to MyHeritage: the Hesse Birth Index (1874–1911) and the Hesse Marriage Index (1849–1931). These collections contain 8.5 million historical records.

According to the MyHeritage Blog:

“Located in the center of Germany and at the crossroads of Europe, the state of Hesse, which includes the city of Frankfurt, has historically been among the most densely populated and economically strong regions in Germany.

“Starting in 1874, the state mandated that new local civil registry offices be responsible for creating civil registers of birth, marriage, and death records in the former Prussian provinces, among them many communities in Hesse.

“The Hesse Birth Index and the Hesse Marriage Index are important resources for German genealogical research centered around the state of Hesse, as they contain information relating to around 98% of the population of the region during the late 19th to early 20th century, including names, dates, and places of birth, marriage, and death.”

You can read the full announcement at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/12/myheritage-adds-two-record-collections-from-hesse-germany/.