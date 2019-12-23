Old Manchester, Connecticut Newspapers are being Digitized

Wouldn’t it be nice if ALL old newspapers were digitized and made available online? One genealogist is doing just that. According to an article by Jesse Leavenworth in The Hartford Courant web site at: http://bit.ly/2Sj0wMf:

Scrolling through newspaper microfilm last year with little sense of how long the search would take, Noreen Cullen remembered mumbling in frustration and “probably saying some bad words along the way.”

“I thought to myself, ‘This is 2018. Why am I still using microfilm?’” the Manchester native and genealogist said.

Front page of the Manchester Evening Herald, which was published for a little over a century before shutting down in 1991. (Manchester Historical Society)

To make life easier on herself and all the other people who want to mine their hometown history, Cullen started researching the digitization of two defunct local newspapers: the Manchester Evening Herald and the South Manchester News.

You can read the full story at: http://bit.ly/2Sj0wMf.