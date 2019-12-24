State Library of Massachusetts has a New Collection of Digitized Maps

The State Library of Massachusetts has digitized its collection of maps that represent state and congressional legislative districts, starting from 1842 to 2015. The online repository at https://archives.lib.state.ma.us/handle/2452/50067 allows anyone to download these maps and trace how districts have changed.

Outline map of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts: With Population of 1880: showing congressional districts as proposed in the report of the Joint Special Committee of the Legislature on Redistricting the State into Congressional Districts

