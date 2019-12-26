Happy Boxing Day!

· December 26, 2019 · Off Topic · One Comment

Boxing Day is celebrated in a number of countries that previously formed part of the British Empire. For all the details about this holiday, read the article in Wikipedia at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boxing_Day.

One Comment

Stephen Kunnmann December 25, 2019 at 11:58 pm

In my household, the 26th of December is known as St. Stephen’s Day. Note my name if you wonder why. “ Good King Wenceslas looked out
On the feast of Stephen
When the snow lay round about
Deep and crisp and even”
Steve K

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: