How Artificial Intelligence is Helping Identify Thousands of Unknown Civil War Soldiers

Another great use of modern technology:

David Morin in Exeter, N.H. owns a collection of more than 260 Civil War military pictures. Until now, many of the men in the photos remained a mystery to him — but in the course of the last year, he identified many of them by using Civil War Photo Sleuth, a website that uses facial recognition technology, a form of artificial intelligence (A.I.), to identify the men in such photos. And in 2020 the site is planning to add a new feature, after a successful test: a way for users to get second opinions on potential photo matches.

“Today history is so much better documented and the chances of things living on are so much greater,” says Morin.

Best of all, YOU can upload any Civil War photos you have and this crowd-sourced web site may be able to identify the person in the photo.

You can read this interesting story in an article by Olivia B. Waxman published in the Time magazine web site at: https://time.com/5749059/civil-war-photos/.