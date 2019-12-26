How Artificial Intelligence is Helping Identify Thousands of Unknown Civil War Soldiers

· December 26, 2019 · History, Photography · No Comments

Norman Spencer Pierce

Another great use of modern technology:

David Morin in Exeter, N.H. owns a collection of more than 260 Civil War military pictures. Until now, many of the men in the photos remained a mystery to him — but in the course of the last year, he identified many of them by using Civil War Photo Sleuth, a website that uses facial recognition technology, a form of artificial intelligence (A.I.), to identify the men in such photos. And in 2020 the site is planning to add a new feature, after a successful test: a way for users to get second opinions on potential photo matches.

“Today history is so much better documented and the chances of things living on are so much greater,” says Morin.

Thanks to Morin’s efforts, a new online web site was created. Civil War Photo Sleuth at https://www.civilwarphotosleuth.com/ is a website that uses facial recognition technology, a form of artificial intelligence (A.I.), to identify the men in such photos. Best of all, YOU can upload any Civil War photos you have and this crowd-sourced web site may be able to identify the person in the photo.

You can read this interesting story in an article by Olivia B. Waxman published in the Time magazine web site at: https://time.com/5749059/civil-war-photos/.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: