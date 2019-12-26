Montana State Genealogical Library working to Make Collection Available Online

· December 26, 2019 · Current Affairs · No Comments

From an article by John Riley published in the KTVH web site:

“Over the years family researchers have used the Montana State Genealogical Library, located in the Lewis and Clark Library, to flush out the branches on their family tree.

“The Library is now working to have the majority of its collection available online for those interested in their ancestry.

“Librarian Karen Huck said there has always been an interest from the public in genealogy, but it has seen a recent rise in popularity thanks in large part to DNA testing services.”

You can read the full article at: https://www.ktvh.com/community/montana-state-genealogical-library-working-on-digitizing-collection.

