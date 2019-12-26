Royal Air Force Museum New Website Casualty Forms For WW l

The following announcement appeared on the IAJGS mailing list and is republished here with permission:

The Royal Air Force Museum launched a new website: Casualty Forms that enables visitors to explore the casualty forms of officers of the Royal Flying Corps and Royal Air Force who served on the Western Front and in the Middle East during the First World War. To visit the site go to: https://www.casualtyforms.org/ Enter a surname on the search field. If the name you are searching is in their database then a list of casualties with that surname will appear. Click on the one you wish to review under “view full record”. You can download the forms to your computer. There is also a printed page of the record data, such as names, date of birth, rank and regiment.

The forms include information on casualty details, postings, periods of leave, promotions and decorations. Some may also have information on place of burial and name of the officiant. Much of the information on the forms may NOT be recorded in the personnel files held at the (UK) National Archives.

To mark the centenary of the First World War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force in 2018, the RAF Museum decided to undertake a project which would enable greater access to the records. There are about 25,000 forms. The collection is not unique to the UK, and includes information on Canadians as well as Australians.

The RAF Museum also holds digitized First World war Casualty Cares at the RAF Museum Story vault at: http://www.rafmuseumstoryvault.org.uk/.

Thank you to Gail Dever for sharing this information on her blog, Genealogy à la carte.

Jan Meisels Allen

Chairperson, IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee