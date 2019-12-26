Royal Air Force Museum New Website Casualty Forms For WW l

· December 26, 2019 · Uncategorized · No Comments

The following announcement appeared on the IAJGS mailing list and is republished here with permission:

The Royal Air Force Museum launched a new website: Casualty Forms that enables visitors to explore the casualty forms of officers of the Royal Flying Corps and Royal Air Force who served on the Western Front and in the Middle East during the First World War. To visit the site go to: https://www.casualtyforms.org/ Enter a surname on the search field. If the name you are searching is in their database then a list of casualties with that surname will appear. Click on the one you wish to review under “view full record”. You can download the forms to your computer. There is also a printed page of the record data, such as names, date of birth, rank and regiment.

The forms include information on casualty details, postings, periods of leave, promotions and decorations. Some may also have information on place of burial and name of the officiant. Much of the information on the forms may NOT be recorded in the personnel files held at the (UK) National Archives.

To mark the centenary of the First World War and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force in 2018, the RAF Museum decided to undertake a project which would enable greater access to the records. There are about 25,000 forms. The collection is not unique to the UK, and includes information on Canadians as well as Australians.

The RAF Museum also holds digitized First World war Casualty Cares at the RAF Museum Story vault at: http://www.rafmuseumstoryvault.org.uk/.

Thank you to Gail Dever for sharing this information on her blog, Genealogy à la carte.

Jan Meisels Allen
Chairperson, IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: