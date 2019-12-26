TheGenealogist Enhances Map Explorer™

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

Powerful new map tool now helps trace ancestors land or property with Colour Tithe Maps

TheGenealogist’s latest innovation to help you find an ancestor’s property and watch the landscape change over time has now been enhanced by the addition of georeferenced Colour Tithe Maps. TheGenealogist has also today released colour tithe maps for Cumberland – you can search these as normal or browse them on Map Explorer™.

Joining the georeferenced Lloyd George Data Layer, Headstones and War Memorials, the Colour Tithe Maps are a significant addition to the ever-expanding Map Explorer™.

Map Explorer™ locates Tithe Plots from Victorian times in an area

TheGenealogist’s Map Explorer™ displays maps for historical periods up to the modern day.

Colour Tithe maps have now been added to this innovative tool, linked to the apportionment books, enabling researchers to locate where their ancestors lived or worked

TheGenealogist has linked these highly detailed maps to the apportionment books which provide researchers with the details of the plots, their owners and their occupiers at the time that the survey was taken in Victorian times, from large estate owners to occupiers of small plots such as a homestead or a cottage. These make the maps easier to understand as the streams, rivers, lakes, ponds, houses and trees are often highlighted in different colours.

These colour maps now cover the counties of Warwickshire, Rutland, Huntingdonshire, Buckinghamshire, Middlesex, Northumberland, Surrey, Westmorland, the City, North and East Ridings of Yorkshire along with the newly launched Cumberland.

Subscribers to TheGenealogist’s Diamond membership can now view the latest colour or grayscale maps when using the Tithe & Landowner records.

TheGenealogist’s powerful Map Explorer™ has been developed to view these georeferenced historic maps overlaid on top of modern background maps including those from Ordnance Survey and Bing Street maps, as well as a satellite view. With the Map Explorer™, you can search for an ancestor’s property, discovering its site, even if the road has changed or is no longer there.

Alternatively, using the Master Search on TheGenealogist, having found your forebear listed in the Tithe Records you can click through to the Map Explorer™ which will also show War Memorials or cemeteries on the various maps.

See our article: https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2019/exploring-the-island-at-twickenham-1218/

Find out more at TheGenealogist.co.uk/maps/

About TheGenealogist

TheGenealogist is an award-winning online family history website, who put a wealth of information at the fingertips of family historians. Their approach is to bring hard to use physical records to life online with easy to use interfaces such as their Tithe and newly released Lloyd George Domesday collections.

TheGenealogist’s innovative SmartSearch technology links records together to help you find your ancestors more easily.TheGenealogist is one of the leading providers of online family history records. Along with the standard Birth, Marriage, Death and Census records, they also have significant collections of Parish and Nonconformist records, PCC Will Records, Irish Records, Military records, Occupations, Newspaper record collections amongst many others.

TheGenealogist uses the latest technology to help you bring your family history to life. UseTheGenealogist to find your ancestors today!