Growing Your Roots Austin 2020: The Inaugural African American Genealogy Conference

Free registration is open for Growing Your Roots 2020: The Inaugural African American Genealogy Conference of Austin, Texas. The genealogy conference will debut the first weekend going into Black History Month (January 30, 2020 – February 2, 2020).

The free four-day conference is hosted by the Austin History Center, Austin Public Library’s African American Community Archives Program. The genealogy conference will feature a variety of speakers, panel sessions, workshops, exhibitions, tours, and networking opportunities for genealogy professionals, scholars, and novice enthusiasts.

You can read more in an article in the Corridor News web site at: http://bit.ly/37d6umc.