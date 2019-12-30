Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Convert your Old Videotapes to DVD or Digital Files Before They Deteriorate!

The Cost of Getting Genealogical Records from the Government Could Go Up Nearly 500%. An Effort is Underway to Stop That.

FamilySearch Releases GEDCOM Version 5.5.1

How Artificial Intelligence is Helping Identify Thousands of Unknown Civil War Soldiers

Historical Record Collections Added to MyHeritage in the First Half of December

Montana State Genealogical Library working to Make Collection Available Online

The Nebraska Death Index (1904-1968) is Now Online

Old Manchester, Connecticut Newspapers are being Digitized

Royal Air Force Museum New Website Casualty Forms For WW l

State Library of Massachusetts has a New Collection of Digitized Maps

TheGenealogist Enhances Map Explorer™

Growing Your Roots Austin 2020: The Inaugural African American Genealogy Conference

Over 750,000 Applications for US Birth Certificate Copies Exposed Online

Test Your Cat’s DNA

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.