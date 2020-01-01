2021 International German Genealogy Conference: Call for Proposals Now Open

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the 2021 International German Genealogy Conference:
The Call for Proposals is now open for presentations during the International German Genealogy Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, 16-18 July 2021, sponsored by the International German Genealogy Partnership and hosted by the Hamilton County Genealogical Society.
Presenters with specialized genealogical knowledge, skills, or techniques are invited to submit up to five proposals. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 pm ET on 29 February 2020.
IGGP’s Conference 2021 web page has a link to the Presentation Submission Form and a flyer with full details about the types of presentations desired, selection process, and compensation. New this year:
- All sessions must address German genealogy topics
- Some sessions may be conducted partially in the German language
- Two-hour workshops and thirty-minute express sessions in addition to one-hour presentations
- Increase in honorarium
Anticipated tracks include:
- Basic German genealogy
- Beyond church and civil records
- History and culture
- Location, location, location
- Making connections
- Online and onsite research
- Overcoming language differences
- Specific German research strategies
The International German Genealogy Partnership’s biennial conference has become the largest in the world devoted to the genealogy of German-speaking people. Nearly one thousand people are expected to attend the 2021 conference in Cincinnati, a center of German-American heritage. Discounted hotel reservations open in July 2020. For more information, visit IGGP’s Conference 2021 web page, and subscribe to receive conference updates.
Recent Comments