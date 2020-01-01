2021 International German Genealogy Conference: Call for Proposals Now Open

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the 2021 International German Genealogy Conference:

The Call for Proposals is now open for presentations during the International German Genealogy Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, 16-18 July 2021, sponsored by the International German Genealogy Partnership and hosted by the Hamilton County Genealogical Society.

Presenters with specialized genealogical knowledge, skills, or techniques are invited to submit up to five proposals. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 pm ET on 29 February 2020.

IGGP’s Conference 2021 web page has a link to the Presentation Submission Form and a flyer with full details about the types of presentations desired, selection process, and compensation. New this year:

All sessions must address German genealogy topics

Some sessions may be conducted partially in the German language

Two-hour workshops and thirty-minute express sessions in addition to one-hour presentations

Increase in honorarium

Anticipated tracks include:

Basic German genealogy

Beyond church and civil records

History and culture

Location, location, location

Making connections

Online and onsite research

Overcoming language differences

Specific German research strategies

The International German Genealogy Partnership’s biennial conference has become the largest in the world devoted to the genealogy of German-speaking people. Nearly one thousand people are expected to attend the 2021 conference in Cincinnati, a center of German-American heritage. Discounted hotel reservations open in July 2020. For more information, visit IGGP’s Conference 2021 web page, and subscribe to receive conference updates.