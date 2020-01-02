Another Interesting Obituary: Katy Lynn McDonald

This isn’t so much a humorous obituary as it is a thoughtful remembrance of what sounds like a very nice lady. Here is the beginning:

“Katy Lynn McDonald escaped this mortal realm on December 14, 2019. She was 80, we think. The family believes she did it on purpose to avoid having to cast another vote in the American elections.

“Katy was world-renowned (#itsasmallworldafterall) for her generosity and kind disposition. She never met a stranger but she brought a few home (David W., you were our favorite). Mom offered a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends. She was simply an amazing gal, part saint part sinner all bundled up into one marvelous package. If you were fortunate to have met her, you’d have liked her immediately… she was just that kind of person.”

You can read the full obituary at https://www.chattanoogan.com/2019/12/20/401221/McDonald-Katy-Lynn.aspx. I suspect you will wish you had met Katy McDonald at some time during her life.

My thanks to newsletter reader Neil Barmann for telling me about this obituary.