GEDCOM 5.5.1 Specification: GEDCOM-L Addendum

The GEDCOM standard was unchanged for many years. In the past few months, that status has changed dramatically. FamilySearch released the GEDCOM Version 5.5.1 (although it appears to be a rather minor update to the earlier proposal for changes). Other people and organizations have recently published PROPOSED changes to the GEDCOM standard. You can find the recent articles in this newsletter about GEDCOM by starting at: http://bit.ly/2FbkCk1.

Now the GEDCOM-L group in Germany has added a proposed addendum to the present GEDCOM standard. Here is the announcement written by that group:

The addendum is prepared by the GEDCOM-L group, a working group initiated by the Computer Genealogy Society of Germany (CompGen). More than 20 developers of genealogical programs have been working since 2009 with the following goals:

to improve the communication between genealogy programs via GEDCOM files

to reduce data loss during export and import of GEDCOM files

to improve the common understanding and interpretation of the GEDCOM standard

to agree on common solutions, in order to improve the users’ satisfaction

to use the GEDCOM Standard 5.5.1 as its base

to add, when required, common user-defined tags for transferring data, where the standard does not offer solutions

This document serves as an explanation of incorrect and wrong text parts of the GEDCOM Specification 5.5.1, interprets ambiguous statements of the specification, defines agreements for solving this situation and contains additional user-defined tags to allow extended functionality.

It summarizes in one place the modifications, additions and, where necessary, explanations including new User-defined tags. This document is version controlled. In the past, this was documented on Wiki pages.

The first release of the document is available at https://genealogy.net/GEDCOM/.

The GEDCOM-L group is going on to discuss the data transfer in between genealogical programs. Later versions will include more results of the group, and have higher version numbers.

We hope this documentation will help to improve data transfer in between other programs, too.