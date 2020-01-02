Human Remains Found in Idaho Cave Identified as Outlaw Who Died Over 100 Years Ago

Talk about a “cold case!” Joseph Loveless most likely died in 1916 at age 46. His remains were preserved in a Cave for as long as 63 years, researchers say.

The dismembered and headless John Doe, whose remains were found in the Civil Defense Caves near Dubois, Idaho, in 1979 and 1991, was identified as those of Joseph Henry Loveless. His remarkably preserved remains are thought to have been placed in the caves in 1916.

You can read the full story in an article by Janelle Griffith in the NBC News web site at: https://nbcnews.to/39BgYO4.

While the human remains have been identified, the “cold case” is not yet solved. The cause of death has not yet been determined. If Joseph Loveless was the victim of a crime, such as murder, the perpetuator also has not yet been identified. Admittedly, for a crime committed 63 years, the perpetrator probably will not be arrested. He or she probably is deceased by now. Of course, Joseph Loveless may have died of natural causes.

