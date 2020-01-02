Were Your Ancestors Pork Butchers from Germany?

The following article was written by Karl-Heinz Wüstner and is published here with his permission:

Many of the Germans who emigrated in the nineteenth century, particularly to Britain, were farmers’ sons and daughters who became pork butchers where they settled. Many of them came from one state, Württemberg, and especially from one region of the state, Hohenlohe.

This tendency has attracted a lot of attention recently, with a web page (http://surname.rootschat.com/lexicon/dbsig/index.php?dbsig_num=2) identifying their origins and where they settled, and an exhibition in the city museum in Künzelsau (until 19 April 2020).

In 2014, the first reunion for their descendants was organised, and was such a success that two others have been organised since then. The 4th Great German Butcher Descendants’ Reunion will take place from 4th to 8th August 2020 in Schwäbisch Hall. Details are available from: khwuestner(at)googlemail.com who is the organiser. He will send you the 5-day programme which combines the historical background with interesting culinary, cultural and sightseeing experiences.