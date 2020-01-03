Destroyed Identities – the Digital Reconstruction of Auschwitz-Birkenau Victims’ Data

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum is dedicated to the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Oświecim, Poland. The museum is attempting to identify all the former prisoners who were incarcerated there. According to the museum’s web site:

“More than 1,200,000 entries from the post-camp documentation have been created by the Digital Repository of the Memorial Site. So far, more than 60 per cent of the 400,000 prisoners registered in the German Nazi concentration camp have been identified.

“One of the most important goals of the Repository is to collect dispersed documentation of transport lists to Auschwitz-Birkenau. ‘We must remember that about 900,000 Jews deported in mass transports from German-occupied Europe – women, children, and men – were murdered in the gas chambers immediately upon arrival at the camp without registration. There are no post-camp records of them. Transport lists may help us to establish their names,” said the Director of the Museum, Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiński.

“At the moment, the existing database, which contains information on persons registered in Auschwitz, is being merged with the data from the transport lists. Consequently, as early as in May 2020, the search results at http://www.auschwitz.org will be enriched with over 420,000 names from the transport lists of Jews deported to the camp.”

