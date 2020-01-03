New Records on FamilySearch from December 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in November of 2019 with nearly 19 million new indexed family history records and over 760 thousand digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from American Samoa, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, England, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Samoa, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 are included as well. Digital Images came from California, Ohio, and Texas.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 14,331 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Argentina Argentina, Salta, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1972 162,246 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, Convict Tickets of Leave, 1824-1874 60,093 0 New indexed records collection
Belgium Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913 68,547 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Hainaut, Civil Registration, 1600-1913 8,767 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912 53,070 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 17,379 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 565 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 44 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 11,150 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 80,707 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 151,856 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 6,464 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers 52,367 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Lincolnshire, Parish Registers, 1538-1990 3,947,025 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950 557,993 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 70,558 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 6,762 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Finland Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915 24,525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Loiret, Civil Registration, 1793-1906 1,968,875 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Var, Civil Registration, 1793-1914 2,311,574 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1896 6,635 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867-1921 3,633 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 72 0 New indexed records collection
Iceland Iceland Church Census, 1744-1965 69,070 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Catholic Qualification & Convert Rolls, 1701-1845 52,060 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, James Alexander Henderson, The Belfast and Province of Ulster Directory for 1856 37,363 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Memorial Record: World War I, 1914-1918 49,646 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, The Treble Almanac 1812 (FMP) – 3rd Party Index 14,074 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac & Official Directory 1868 103,355 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837 175,575 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Bologna, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1899 18 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944 1,360 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records 8,328 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000 345,683 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
New Zealand New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843-1998 637 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 2,527,460 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Paraguay Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015 131,395 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999 26,959 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 11,007 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992 2,026 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 53,865 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005 1,017,724 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 3,330 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998 193,495 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Poland Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964 6,522 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,430 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Samoa Samoa Baptisms, 1863-1940 23,847 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 686 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 818,292 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 856 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 594 0 New indexed records collection
South Africa South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991 480,461 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989 178,947 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950 1,572 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 98,780 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom United Kingdom, Waterloo Roll Call 1815 3,999 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama Births and Christenings, 1881-1930 157,880 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s 168,372 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 10,377 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Nogales, Index and Manifests of Alien Arrivals, 1905-1952 502,052 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929 96,713 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 2,083,701 2,112,990 New indexed records and images collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 28,136 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 31,197 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960 202 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909 219,893 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909 38,662 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 153,508 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909 229,833 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970 2,336 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Tama County, Tax Records, 1865-1939 263,858 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 429,561 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans Index to Passenger Lists, 1853-1952 287,450 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 232,329 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 86,797 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920 51,653 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 36,614 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 2 0 New indexed records collection
United States Montana Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals and Departures, 1923-1956 217,165 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 144,392 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 187,657 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 79 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900 288,624 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003 57,880 2,873 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Ohio, WWI Index and Return Cards, 1916-1920 184 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 295,077 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Wayne County, Court of Common Pleas, Naturalization Records, 1799-1906 1,803 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926 80,205 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 17,325 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston U.S. Citizens Passenger Lists, 1919-1948 4,055 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, County Voter Registration Records, 1882-1895 21,793 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962 19,072 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 60,229 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 1,121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849-1982 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933 5,048 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Passenger and Crew Lists of Vessels Arriving at Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vicinity, June 1948-January 1959 78,443 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Special Voter Registration, 1867-1869 121,271 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 1,794,395 1,819,299 New indexed records and images collection
United States United States, California, List of United States Citizens Arriving at San Francisco, 1930-1949 3,176 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 859,707 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866 59 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Uruguay Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980 465,329 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 109,788 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Death Registers, 1890-1977; Index to Death Register, 1892-1977 320,653 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

