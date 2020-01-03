New Records on FamilySearch from December 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in November of 2019 with nearly 19 million new indexed family history records and over 760 thousand digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from American Samoa, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, England, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Samoa, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 are included as well. Digital Images came from California, Ohio, and Texas.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|14,331
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Salta, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1972
|162,246
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, Convict Tickets of Leave, 1824-1874
|60,093
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913
|68,547
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Hainaut, Civil Registration, 1600-1913
|8,767
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912
|53,070
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|17,379
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|565
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|44
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|11,150
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|80,707
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|151,856
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|6,464
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers
|52,367
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Lincolnshire, Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|3,947,025
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950
|557,993
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|70,558
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|6,762
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Finland
|Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915
|24,525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Loiret, Civil Registration, 1793-1906
|1,968,875
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Var, Civil Registration, 1793-1914
|2,311,574
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1896
|6,635
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867-1921
|3,633
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|72
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Iceland
|Iceland Church Census, 1744-1965
|69,070
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Catholic Qualification & Convert Rolls, 1701-1845
|52,060
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, James Alexander Henderson, The Belfast and Province of Ulster Directory for 1856
|37,363
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Memorial Record: World War I, 1914-1918
|49,646
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, The Treble Almanac 1812 (FMP) – 3rd Party Index
|14,074
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac & Official Directory 1868
|103,355
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837
|175,575
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Bologna, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1899
|18
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944
|1,360
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records
|8,328
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Vital Records, 1600-2000
|345,683
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|New Zealand
|New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Probate Records, 1843-1998
|637
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|2,527,460
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Paraguay
|Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015
|131,395
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|26,959
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|11,007
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992
|2,026
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|53,865
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|1,017,724
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|3,330
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|193,495
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Poland
|Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964
|6,522
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,430
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Samoa
|Samoa Baptisms, 1863-1940
|23,847
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|686
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|818,292
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|856
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|594
|0
|New indexed records collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991
|480,461
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989
|178,947
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950
|1,572
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|98,780
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, Waterloo Roll Call 1815
|3,999
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alabama Births and Christenings, 1881-1930
|157,880
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s
|168,372
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|10,377
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Nogales, Index and Manifests of Alien Arrivals, 1905-1952
|502,052
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Pensions, 1901-1929
|96,713
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|2,083,701
|2,112,990
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|28,136
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|31,197
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960
|202
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909
|219,893
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909
|38,662
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|153,508
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909
|229,833
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970
|2,336
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Tama County, Tax Records, 1865-1939
|263,858
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|429,561
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans Index to Passenger Lists, 1853-1952
|287,450
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|232,329
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|86,797
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920
|51,653
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|36,614
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|2
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Montana Manifests of Immigrant Arrivals and Departures, 1923-1956
|217,165
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|144,392
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|187,657
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|79
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900
|288,624
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003
|57,880
|2,873
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, WWI Index and Return Cards, 1916-1920
|184
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|295,077
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Wayne County, Court of Common Pleas, Naturalization Records, 1799-1906
|1,803
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926
|80,205
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|17,325
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston U.S. Citizens Passenger Lists, 1919-1948
|4,055
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, County Voter Registration Records, 1882-1895
|21,793
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962
|19,072
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913
|60,229
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913
|1,121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849-1982
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Harrison County Delayed Birth Records, 1860-1933
|5,048
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Passenger and Crew Lists of Vessels Arriving at Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vicinity, June 1948-January 1959
|78,443
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Special Voter Registration, 1867-1869
|121,271
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|1,794,395
|1,819,299
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|United States, California, List of United States Citizens Arriving at San Francisco, 1930-1949
|3,176
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|859,707
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866
|59
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Uruguay
|Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980
|465,329
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|109,788
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe Death Registers, 1890-1977; Index to Death Register, 1892-1977
|320,653
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Recent Comments