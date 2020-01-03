Western Pennsylvania Public Burial Ground Has Many More Remains Than Originally Believed

· January 3, 2020 · Current Affairs · No Comments

From an Associated Press article:

The Washington County Old Men’s Home, 2198 North Main Street, Arden, Washington County, PA.

“Officials say a large western Pennsylvania public burial ground already thought to contain hundreds of remains actually has many more than previously thought — and there’s a new resource available to those who believe a relative may be buried there.

“Potter’s Field — a term for common graves, those for paupers or unclaimed bodies — was believed to contain as many as 502 people, many of whom may have fallen victim to tuberculosis, The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reported.

“But research conducted at the behest of Commissioner Harlan Shober, encompassing records kept for 66 years until 1945, concludes that more than 1,300 were likely buried there in unmarked graves.”

The new database is available at: http://pottersfield.washcopa.org/PottersField/index.aspx.

You can read more in the Associated Press article at: https://www.dailyinterlake.com/article/20191229/AP/312299925 and

You can read more in the Associated Press article at: https://www.dailyinterlake.com/article/20191229/AP/312299925 and also in an article at: http://pottersfield.washcopa.org/PottersField/v20190701c/index.html.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: