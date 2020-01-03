Works from 1924 are Now in the Public Domain

For years, genealogists learned that anything published prior to 1923 is now considered to be in the public domain. In other words, there are no copyrights on these older works and they may be copied or reproduced freely. However, the date of early copyrights changed last year.

Starting on January 1, 2019, anything published in 1923 (or anything published prior to 1924) is now considered to be in the public domain. Now the new year has pushed the date out another year.

Starting on January 1, 2020, anything published in 1924 (or anything published prior to 1925) is now considered to be in the public domain.

It’s time to (legally) republish some of those old family history books!

See https://web.law.duke.edu/cspd/publicdomainday/2020/ for further details.

