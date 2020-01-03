Yeshiva University Historic Photographs Available in New Digital Collection

· January 3, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

From an article by by Deena Schwimmer in the Yeshiva University News web site at https://blogs.yu.edu/news/yu-historic-photos-available-in-new-digital-collection/:

Profile of three Stern students on Wilf Campus

Visit the Libraries’ Digital Collections platform to view our newest collection, Yeshiva University Historic Photographs. This first set consists of over 125 images from the earliest years of Stern College for Women. Examined together with our existing digital collection of Stern’s Kochaviah Yearbooks from this period, these resources provide a rich trove for exploring significant events and people from the founding years of Stern College.

(For the most part, the names of individual students in group photos are not listed; however, the yearbooks should assist in identifying specific people.)

If you have more information about a photo of a specific event, please let us know so we can enrich our descriptions!

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: