Yeshiva University Historic Photographs Available in New Digital Collection

From an article by by Deena Schwimmer in the Yeshiva University News web site at https://blogs.yu.edu/news/yu-historic-photos-available-in-new-digital-collection/:

Visit the Libraries’ Digital Collections platform to view our newest collection, Yeshiva University Historic Photographs. This first set consists of over 125 images from the earliest years of Stern College for Women. Examined together with our existing digital collection of Stern’s Kochaviah Yearbooks from this period, these resources provide a rich trove for exploring significant events and people from the founding years of Stern College.

(For the most part, the names of individual students in group photos are not listed; however, the yearbooks should assist in identifying specific people.)

If you have more information about a photo of a specific event, please let us know so we can enrich our descriptions!