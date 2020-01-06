Interment.net adds 368,000 Cemetery Records in the month of December 2019

The following announcement was written by Interment.net:

January 3, 2020, Menifee, CA — Interment.net published 368,107 cemetery records covering 59 cemeteries in 20 US states in the month of December 2019. They are now available for free viewing to the general public by visiting http://www.interment.net/new.htm.

These records were acquired mostly from city and county offices as well as cemetery sextons. Most of these records include dates of birth, death, and burial, and many include plot locations and names of funeral homes.

States and counties covered in these records…

Alaska (Matanuska-Susitna Borough)

Colorado (Boulder, El Paso, Weld)

Florida (Alachua, Lake, Osceola)

Idaho (Ada)

Illinois (Douglas, Logan, Kane, Sangamon, Winnebago)

Iowa (Johnson, Clay)

Kentucky (Jefferson)

Massachusetts (Worcester)

Michigan (Charlevoix)

Minnesota (Ramsey)

Nebraska (Dodge)

North Carolina (Iredell)

North Dakota (Cass)

Ohio (Franklin, Lucas, Montgomery)

Oklahoma (Ellis, Oklahoma)

Texas (El Paso, Gillespie)

Utah (Salt Lake)

Virginia (City of Richmond, Bedford)

Wisconsin (Juneau, Waukesha, Richland)

Wyoming (Fremont, Johnson, Park)

All records were left unedited to reflect the same information exactly as appears from their original sources.

Since 1997, Interment.net has published transcriptions of cemetery records acquired from genealogists, government agencies, churches, and cemetery sextons. To date, more than 25 million records are available online for free, unlimited access.

Genealogists may browse or search the full archive, or contribute their transcriptions, by visiting http://www.interment.net.