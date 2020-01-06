MyHeritage Record Collections Added in the Second Half of December

The following is an excerpt from the MyHeritage Blog:

821.2 million records were added to MyHeritage in the last two weeks of December — bringing the total number of historical records in MyHeritage SuperSearch™ to 11 billion records! This update includes over 600 million records about published authors from the U.S. and around the globe, a Hesse Birth Index and Hesse Marriage Index, a Military Death Index from France, and 9 U.S. state newspaper collections.

Historical Books – Index of Authors and People Mentioned, 1811–2003

 An index of persons mentioned in various English-language public domain books as well as the names of authors of these publications. 494,096,291 records in 3,024,213 books Search collection now

Authors of Scholarly Articles

 Names of authors of millions of scholarly articles 272,046,994 records Search collection now

Texas Marriages and Divorces

 An index of marriage license applications from all counties in the state of Texas for the years 1966 to 2016 26,591,435 records Search collection now

France, Military Death Index, 1914–1961

 An index of death records of individuals who died fighting in the French armed forces, members of foreign armed forces who died fighting in France, and civilians who were killed in France. 5,332,260 records Search collection now

Germany, Hesse Marriage Index, 1849–1931

 An index of marriage records from several communities that are within the state of today’s Hesse Germany. 4,770,560 records Search collection now

Germany, Hesse Birth Index, 1874–1911

 An index of birth records from several communities that are within the state of today’s Hesse Germany. 3,784,938 records Search collection now

Florida Newspapers, 1901–2009

 A compendium of newspapers published in various cities and towns in the state of Florida from 1901 to 2009. 8,084,846 pages in 25 newspaper titles Search collection now

Wisconsin Newspapers, 1884–2009

 As above for Wisconsin, from 1884 to 2009. 2,887,946 pages in 3 newspaper titles Search collection now

Kansas Newspapers, 1869–2009

 As above for Kansas, from 1869 to 2009. 1,473,037 pages in 39 newspaper titles Search collection now

Texas Newspapers, 1848–2009

 As above for Texas, from 1848 to 2009. 1,254,230 pages in 33 newspaper titles Search collection now

Oklahoma Newspapers, 1927-2009

 As above for Oklahoma, from 1927 to 2009. 521,793 pages in 14 newspaper titles Search collection now

Montana Newspapers, 1890–2009

 As above for Montana, from 1890 until 2009. 155,210 pages in 94 newspaper titles Search collection now

Minnesota Newspapers, 1902–2009

 As above for Minnesota, from 1902 until 2009. 92,171 pages in 26 newspaper titles Search collection now

Illinois Newspapers, 1840–2009

 As above for Illinois, from 1840 until 2009. 83,452 pages in 14 newspaper titles Search collection now

Tennessee Newspapers, 1870–2009

 As above for Tennessee, from 1870 until 2009. 66,994 pages in 8 newspaper titles Search collection now

The full description of all the newly-added records may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/01/record-collections-added-in-the-second-half-of-december/

