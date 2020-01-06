MyHeritage Record Collections Added in the Second Half of December

The following is an excerpt from the MyHeritage Blog:

821.2 million records were added to MyHeritage in the last two weeks of December — bringing the total number of historical records in MyHeritage SuperSearch™ to 11 billion records! This update includes over 600 million records about published authors from the U.S. and around the globe, a Hesse Birth Index and Hesse Marriage Index, a Military Death Index from France, and 9 U.S. state newspaper collections.

The full description of all the newly-added records may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/01/record-collections-added-in-the-second-half-of-december/