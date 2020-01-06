Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Turn Vacations into Genealogy Fact-Finding Trips

Update to “(+) MoIP Explained”

MyHeritage 2019 Year in Review

GEDCOM 5.5.1 Specification: GEDCOM-L Addendum

Get Those Records, Tapes and CDs Onto Your Smartphone

Works from 1924 are Now in the Public Domain

Ruth Gray, R.I.P.

Another Interesting Obituary: Katy Lynn McDonald

Destroyed Identities – the Digital Reconstruction of Auschwitz-Birkenau Victims’ Data

Human Remains Found in Idaho Cave Identified as Outlaw Who Died Over 100 Years Ago

Were Your Ancestors Pork Butchers from Germany?

Western Pennsylvania Public Burial Ground Has Many More Remains Than Originally Believed

Yeshiva University Historic Photographs Available in New Digital Collection

2020 Legacy Family Tree Webinars Series Announced

2021 International German Genealogy Conference: Call for Proposals Now Open

Interment.net adds 368,000 Cemetery Records in the month of December 2019

New additions from South East England available to search this Findmypast Friday

New Records on FamilySearch from December 2019

Off Topic: How to Get Microsoft Office for Free in 2020

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

