Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) Turn Vacations into Genealogy Fact-Finding Trips
Update to “(+) MoIP Explained”
MyHeritage 2019 Year in Review
GEDCOM 5.5.1 Specification: GEDCOM-L Addendum
Get Those Records, Tapes and CDs Onto Your Smartphone
Works from 1924 are Now in the Public Domain
Ruth Gray, R.I.P.
Another Interesting Obituary: Katy Lynn McDonald
Destroyed Identities – the Digital Reconstruction of Auschwitz-Birkenau Victims’ Data
Human Remains Found in Idaho Cave Identified as Outlaw Who Died Over 100 Years Ago
Were Your Ancestors Pork Butchers from Germany?
Western Pennsylvania Public Burial Ground Has Many More Remains Than Originally Believed
Yeshiva University Historic Photographs Available in New Digital Collection
2020 Legacy Family Tree Webinars Series Announced
2021 International German Genealogy Conference: Call for Proposals Now Open
Interment.net adds 368,000 Cemetery Records in the month of December 2019
New additions from South East England available to search this Findmypast Friday
New Records on FamilySearch from December 2019
Off Topic: How to Get Microsoft Office for Free in 2020
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
