Ruth Gray, R.I.P.

Well-known Maine genealogist Ruth Gray passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 103. She was born in Old Town, Maine, on April 15, 1916, to Samuel Braley Gray and Bessie Pendleton Benson Gray. She was a descendant of George A. Gray who helped start the Old Town Canoe Company in 1901.

Ruth Gray accomplished many things in her busy life. During World War II, she was appointed by the Governor of Maine as the Municipal Chairman of the Women’s Division of the Civilian Defense Council and served with the American Red Cross driving a Clubmobile just behind the front lines in the European Theater with the 19th Corps. As a Red Cross volunteer, she drove a halftrack through the Battle of The Bulge to bring coffee and doughnuts and other food to soldiers behind the front lines.

She worked for many years as a professional photographer in Europe and the United States and later with scientific groups in South America, Africa, Greenland and India.

She was very active in genealogy societies and also was a frequent author. She perhaps is best known for editing the Maine Families in 1790 series of five volumes that provide details to the families listed in Maine’s 1790 census, as well as 2 subsequent generations.

You cam read more about Ruth Gray’s very active life in an article in the Bangor Daily News at http://bit.ly/2Qoemf7t as well as in her obituary at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/old-town-me/ruth-gray-8978105.