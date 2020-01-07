New Content on the MyHeritage Education Knowledge Base

The following is from an announcement written by MyHeritage (the sponsor of this newsletter):

As we move forward into 2020 and we add more to our new Knowledge Base I want to keep you updated! I hope this is useful to you and you’ll help us let people know about the new articles, how-to videos, and webinars.

We have created an introduction video to MyHeritage Education! This is a great way to show all your friends and followers what the Education page has to offer.

Webinars

Introducing MyHeritage DNA
Discover Your Family History with MyHeritage’s Unique Technologies
Censuses Around the World: What You Need to Know About Census Collections and Genealogy
Hands-On with MyHeritage DNA

Articles

How Many Times Removed? Untangling Distant Family Relationships
A DIY Guide to Creating Your Own Family History Video
My DNA Results Arrived! Now What?
Google for Genealogy: Search Tricks to Tease out Information

