New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 January 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch.org added new, free, historical records this week from American Samoa, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, England, Haiti, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Sierra Leone, South Africa and the United States, includingGA, HI, LA, MI, MS, NC, SC, TN and MO. Featured this week are over 2 million records from Ecuadorian Catholic church records (1565-2011)and over 600,000 records from Ireland Poverty Relief Funds (1810-1887).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|2,237
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940
|145,165
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012
|75,768
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|3,314
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|4,881
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|806
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015
|203,870
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|6,371
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|2,277,196
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|43
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|1,898
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Haiti
|Haiti, Port-au-Prince, Civil Registration, 1794-2012
|193,434
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Poverty Relief Funds, 1810-1887
|691,210
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Bologna, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1899
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944
|1,305
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950
|72,937
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005
|140,119
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|3,733
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|10,307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|550
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|1,200
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|425
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|4,543
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|129
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|114
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|12,560
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|868
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Slave Manifests of Coastwise Vessels, 1807-1860
|115,098
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|2,957
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|2,419
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|239
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926
|37,437
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913
|1,330
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Missouri, Recruitment Lists of Volunteers for the United States Colored Troops, 1863-1865
|17,881
|0
|New indexed records collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments