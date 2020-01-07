New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 January 2020

· January 7, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org added new, free, historical records this week from American Samoa, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, England, Haiti, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Peru, Sierra Leone, South Africa and the United States, includingGA, HI, LA, MI, MS, NC, SC, TN and MO. Featured this week are over 2 million records from Ecuadorian Catholic church records (1565-2011)and over 600,000 records from Ireland Poverty Relief Funds (1810-1887).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 2,237 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940 145,165 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012 75,768 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 3,314 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 4,881 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 806 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015 203,870 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 6,371 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 2,277,196 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 43 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 1,898 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Haiti Haiti, Port-au-Prince, Civil Registration, 1794-2012 193,434 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Poverty Relief Funds, 1810-1887 691,210 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Bologna, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1899 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944 1,305 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950 72,937 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005 140,119 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 3,733 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 10,307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 550 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 1,200 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 425 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 4,543 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 129 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 114 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 12,560 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 868 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Slave Manifests of Coastwise Vessels, 1807-1860 115,098 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 2,957 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 2,419 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 239 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926 37,437 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Shelby County, Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 1,330 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Missouri, Recruitment Lists of Volunteers for the United States Colored Troops, 1863-1865 17,881 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: