How You can Help the City of Seattle Document and Decode History

I suspect many genealogists will be interested in helping with this project. From the King5 News web site:

“The Seattle Municipal Archives department works to transcribe documents that tell Seattle’s story- and now, they’re asking for your help.

“Seattle is rich with history- and the archivists at the Seattle Municipal Archives keep it all safe and accounted for. But as dedicated as they are, this time, they need some help.

“Part of the job as an archivist is transcribing old documents, both printed and written. Usually, the archivists use transcription software that makes it easy for them to decode handwriting or decipher old printing. However, sometimes the software gets hung-up on handwriting, which can be messy or hard to read. That’s where you come in.”

You can read the full story in an article by Ellen Meny at: http://bit.ly/39QSi4s.