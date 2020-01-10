Irish Research Trip – October 2020

The following announcement was written by Donna M Moughty:

January 6, 2020 – Genealogy Research Trip to Dublin and/or Belfast, Ireland

Sarasota, FL — Donna Moughty, a professional genealogist and specialist in Irish research, will be taking a group of researchers to Ireland in October of 2020. This will be the 8th year for the trip. The Belfast Research Trip from Oct 10-17, 2020 will visit the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland, the Ulster Historical Foundation, the Linen Hall Library, the North of Ireland Family History Society and the Ulster American Folk Park and Mellon Library for Emigration Studies. The Dublin Research Trip from October 17-24, 2020 includes the National Library of Ireland, National Archives, General Register Office, Valuation Office, EPIC and the Irish Family History Centre and the Registry of Deeds. In both cases, other repositories can be scheduled as needed. This is a research trip, as opposed to a tour with each day spent in a repository with assisted research. Because research in Ireland is highly dependent on time and place, researchers must know where in Ireland their ancestor was born.

The trip includes accommodations (including breakfast each day), two hours of pre-trip consultation, orientation and assistance at the research facilities and two dinners. Each trip is limited to 15 researchers, however, non- researching companions are welcome to join you. For further information visit https://www.irishfamilyroots.com/2020-research-trips.