New 1939 Register Entries and Military Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Over 85,000 ‘closed records’ have been opened up and are now available to search. Since the 1939 Register was launched, Findmypast has matched more than four million ‘closed records’ to multiple data sources to correctly confirm the date and location of death for individuals recorded.

The 1939 Register now contains more than 33.9 million searchable records. Each record includes the names of inhabitants at each address, their date of birth, marital status and occupation. A wealth of contextual information, including period photographs never before seen online, infographics, region-specific newspaper articles and historical and contemporary maps, are personally tailored to each record, offering a rich and unique user experience unrivalled by any other family history research tool to date.



More than 21,000 additional records have been added to the collection. This fascinating National Archives’ collection allows you to discover when and where servicemen were wounded, the nature of their injuries, where they were treated and notes on their recovery as well as details relating to their service.

The records in this series are a representative selection of the original collection. The records include admission and discharge registers from hospitals and casualty clearing stations, field ambulances, an ambulance train and a hospital ship.

Explore more than 1.8 million transcripts covering over a century of veterans who fought in various conflicts, from the American Civil War and the two world wars through to the Afghanistan war. Each result will reveal a variety of details relating to the deceased’s life, family and military service. Transcripts may include birth years, death years, service, rank, death date, home town, burial place, father’s name and spouse.

With over 195,000 new pages recently added, there are a variety of new and updated titles available to search, including:

