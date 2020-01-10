If you are interested in using DNA information for both detecting ancestry locations and for inherited health possibilities, you will want to read an article in the MyHeritage Blog: What Does a Polygenic Risk Score Mean?

Here is an excerpt from that article:

“Polygenic risk score (PRS) is a newer development in the world of genetic testing that is now being applied to health. We’ve known that chronic conditions like obesity and heart disease run in families, but prior to the application of PRS to health, we were limited in the ability to determine a person’s genetic risk for these conditions. PRS provides an estimate of the genetic risk to develop certain chronic conditions by looking at variants at many locations across the genome and combining their contributions into a single risk score. This score is calculated by a mathematical model that includes the variants found in the DNA sample you submit and the impact each of those variants has on disease risk.”

You can read the full article at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/01/what-does-a-polygenic-risk-score-mean/.

