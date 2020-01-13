A Secretive Surveillance Company Is Selling Cops Cameras Hidden in Gravestones

A tombstone may be spying on you!

As strange as it may sound, a surveillance vendor that works with U.S. government agencies, such as the FBI, DEA, and ICE, is marketing spying capabilities to local police departments, including cameras that are hidden inside a tombstone, a baby car seat, and a vacuum cleaner.

A brochure highlights some of the capabilities on offer to law enforcement agencies, from the novel to the sometimes straight-up bizarre. The brochure is available at https://cdn.muckrock.com/foia_files/2019/03/29/VOL001.pdf. You may want to read the description starting at page 93 of the brochure.

You can read more in an article by Joseph Cox in the Vice web site at: http://bit.ly/36OwpRm.