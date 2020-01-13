Gramps 5.1.2 Released

January 13, 2020

Gramps (an abbreviation for Genealogical Research and Analysis Management Programming System) is a very popular, powerful, and FREE genealogy program that was first developed for Linux and UNIX systems. It has since been ported to Windows and Macintosh systems.

As stated on the Gramps web site:

“Gramps is a free software project and community. We strive to produce a genealogy program that is both intuitive for hobbyists and feature-complete for professional genealogists. It is a community project, created, developed and governed by genealogists.”

Now Gramps 5.1.2 has been released.

You can learn a lot about Gramps at https://gramps-project.org/, https://gramps-project.org/blog/features/, and at https://gramps-project.org/blog/.

The new version 5.1.2 changes are listed at: https://gramps-project.org/blog/2020/01/gramps-5-1-2-released/.

It is strongly recommended that present Gramps users make a backup before upgrading to the new version. Instructions may be found at: https://www.gramps-project.org/wiki/index.php?title=How_to_make_a_backup.

