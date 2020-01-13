Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) The PC and the Macintosh are Dying

RootsWeb Mailing Lists to be Discontinued

Groups.io: The Do-It-Yourself Replacement for Disappearing Message Boards and Mailing Lists

What Does a Polygenic Risk Score Mean?

Gramps 5.1.2 Released

How You can Help the City of Seattle Document and Decode History

What to Expect from FamilySearch in 2020

MyHeritage Record Collections Added in the Second Half of December

New Content on the MyHeritage Education Knowledge Base

New 1939 Register Entries and Military Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 January 2020

New UK Military Records on Fold3

Hotel Reservations Now Open for the FGS 2020 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri

Irish Research Trip – October 2020

The U.S. National Genealogical Society Announces Call for Proposals for 2021 Family History Conference

A Secretive Surveillance Company Is Selling Cops Cameras Hidden in Gravestones

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

